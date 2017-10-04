Ravi Shastri paid Rs 1.20 crore for 3 months, DDCA get match fee money

New Delhi: Indian cricket team's chief coach Ravi Shastri has been paid a tick over Rs 1.20 crore as salary for the first three months of his tenure, as per reports by BCCI website.

After the controversial exit of Anil Kumble after Team India's defeat to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, in June, BCCI selected Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. Well, that was after a month-long speculation.

So the former India cricketer was back into the mentoring business after a gap of a year. He was earlier the Team Director of the Men in Blue, prior to Kimble's appointment as head coach in 2016. Well, BCCI website revealed that for the time period of July 18 to October 18, Shastri has been paid an amount of Rs 1,20,87,187 for his services as the head coach.

On BCCI's 'Details of payments made above 25 lacs during the month of September 2017', Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name is also included. He has been paid Rs 57,88,373 as Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India, while Cheteshwar Pujara was paid Rs 28,13,792.

Good news however was for DDCA. Well, BCCI reimbursed Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy match fee to Rs 69, 35,141 and Rs 56,79,641 respectively.