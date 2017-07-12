close
Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team's new coach, says Virat Kohli & Co can be best ever in Test cricket

Shastri has previously been team director with the Indian team where he was unofficially the coach. This was during a short period when India was officially without a coach. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 17:09
Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team&#039;s new coach, says Virat Kohli &amp; Co can be best ever in Test cricket

New Delhi: In his usual gung-ho style, Ravi Shastri has predicted that the current Indian team can be the greatest in Test cricket in the country’s history. This was Shastri’s first reaction after being appointed as the coach of the national team on Tuesday. 

Speaking to India Today, Shastri said that coaching the team will be a challenge that he is looking forward to.

Speaking from London in a TV interview to India Today, Shastri said, "It can be a better Test team than any Indian team we have had. This is a team you can travel with. There is a battery of pacers which can do well in all conditions. Their age is such that they are playing at the right time."

He further added, "I have always relished a challenge and I am looking forward to my stint with India. When you are asked to open the batting in overcast conditions, it is a challenge. I am used to challenges, bring on another one."

Shastri has previously been team director with the Indian team where he was unofficially the coach. This was during a short period when India was officially without a coach. India’s first big test will come later this year when the team tours South Africa. For now, India’s next assignment sees them travelling to Sri Lanka.

Shastri was the hot favourite for the job before being named as the man in charge of the Indian team. Among the other contenders, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody were considered strong, noteworthy names. It must be noted that Shastri had applied for the job last time around as well when he lost out to Anil Kumble.

It is believed that captain Virat Kohli is a big supporter of Shastri and always wanted him as the coach of the team. Shastri and Kohli both have aggressive styles with respect to their body language that have been to each other’s likings.    

Ravi ShastriIndian cricket coachindian cricket teamCricket

