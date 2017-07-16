Ravi Shastri to meet new panel on Tuesday to discuss on team’s support staff

New Delhi: The drama around the coaching team for Team India has gone for way too long and there may be more coming as Ravi Shastri is set to meet the new panel on Tuesday. The panel formed recently comprises of Diana Edulji (CoA member), CK Khanna (BCCI’s acting president), Amitabh Choudhary (BCCI’s acting secretary) and Rahul Johri (BCCI CEO).

Now the panel has been formed by the board itself to come to a conclusion regarding the support staff issue that has been going on.

Earlier, on Saturday, CoA chief Vinod Rai had effectively said that there has been a hold put on the appointments of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as batting and bowling consultants respectively. He had said that Shastri’s views will be taken into account before making final appointments.

Rai had said to the media (as quoted in PTI), "We have taken all the recommendations of the CAC for Ravi Shastri as head coach and we will further discuss with him appointment of other coaches. We have set up a committee and they will speak to them (CAC), communicate with them after talking to Shastri. The support staff has been decided in consultation with the head coach."

He further said, "Three appointments which are core to the coaching team have been decided. But we have to consult each one of them, we have to ascertain their willingness and have to ensure that there is no conflict of interest issue.”

On Dravid and Zaheer, Rai was quoted to be saying, "There is no such thing as contract as yet. It's only a recommendation. It's not an appointment. A recommendation has been made and the CoA has to act on the recommendation, that recommendation will be acted upon in consultation with the head coach."