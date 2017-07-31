Ravi Shastri tweaks Team India's preparation style; urges players to exhibit passion on field

New Delhi: Team India's newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri is leaving no stones unturned right from the beginning of his second stint with the Men in Blue.

He has tweaked team's preparation style and the results were quite noticeable during India's first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Shastri is making sure that the batsmen are ever-ready to go out and bat without taking the batting order into consideration.

Anil Kumble's successor has made it mandatory for the batsmen to get to the nets and start hitting the ball to warm up before the toss, reported PTI.

Before the Galle Test, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund were amply warmed-up before Virat Kohli had even won the toss and opted to bat.

By the time the openers went in, Cheteshwar Pujara had completed this routine.

The immediate result of the practice was that Dhawan ended up smashing 190 off 168 balls in the first innings.

The coach wants his unit to assert their authority as the number one status on field that is why he is making these minor changes.

Shastri, during his first interaction with the time, underlined the importance of enjoying the game before thinking of anything else.

He had asked the players to remember why they had started playing cricket and urged them to 'exhibit this passion on the field'.