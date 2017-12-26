Ravi Shastri's 'we don't care' comment gets roasted on Twitter

New Delhi: After India completed the T20I series whitewash of Sri Lanka by winning the third match of the series in Mumbai on Sunday, Ravi Shastri made a comment that hasn't gone down well with most of the fans, who went on to troll India's chief coach on Twitter.

India beat the visitors by five wickets to end their most successful year ever with another win, but Shastri made it clear that the Indian team isn't bothered about results in the shortest format, which it is using to blood and test talented youngsters.

"T20 cricket for us, we don't care. You win or lose, it doesn't matter, but give youngsters the opportunity so you come to know who is in the fray for 2019," Shastri had said after India's victory on Sunday.

It followed a barrage of angry comments by the fans of Indian cricket. However, there were some who even supported the coach's thoughts and priorities.

How he can say don't care T20....we are number 2nd in t20s..behind Pakistan and this man saying don't care..if u don't care then resign from head coach and train youngsters in under 19...all formats are v imp for india — Sagar Chavan (@Sagarchavan4050) December 25, 2017

Don't care about T20s?? Get this man out asap. — Sharath Subramanian (@TonyStark769) December 24, 2017

Ravi shastri said ‘don’t care about T20’. Indian team not bothered about good performance ? Am I wasting money buying T20 match tickets and time seeing those matches? — harish (@ram_se_pyaar) December 25, 2017

"You know, T20 cricket, we don't care, whether we win or lose." Fair play to Ravi Shastri, admitting what most people thought was the case.#INDvSL — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 24, 2017

Seriously those are some strong words, coming from the coach. Telling the focus in on the Tests & ODIs, really good to see.. — Ankit Jain (@ankitjainrpr) December 24, 2017

India will begin 2018 with a tough assignment on the tour of South Africa where they will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is starting with the first Test on January 5, 2018.