Ravi Shastri's 'we don't care' comment gets roasted on Twitter

After India completed the T20I series whitewash of Sri Lanka by winning the third match of the series in Mumbai on Sunday, Ravi Shastri made a comment that hasn't gone down well with most of the fans, who went on to troll India's chief coach on Twitter. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 10:24 AM IST

Team India coach Ravi Shastri (PTI)

India beat the visitors by five wickets to end their most successful year ever with another win, but Shastri made it clear that the Indian team isn't bothered about results in the shortest format, which it is using to blood and test talented youngsters. 

"T20 cricket for us, we don't care. You win or lose, it doesn't matter, but give youngsters the opportunity so you come to know who is in the fray for 2019," Shastri had said after India's victory on Sunday.

It followed a barrage of angry comments by the fans of Indian cricket. However, there were some who even supported the coach's thoughts and priorities.

 

 

 

 

India will begin 2018 with a tough assignment on the tour of South Africa where they will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is starting with the first Test on January 5, 2018.

