Ravichandran Ashwin back in nets ahead of Boxing Day Test against Australia

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a return to training on Monday as he bids to get fit in time for all-important third Test of the four-match series against Australia, beginning Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 32-year-old was earlier sidelined with an abdominal strain for the Perth Test, which hosts Australia went on to win by 146 runs to level the series at 1-1.

However, Ashwin spent some time bowling in the nets this morning as the uncertainity over his return continues for the upcoming match against the Tim Paine-led side, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

On Sunday, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had said that Ashwin would be assessed over the next two days and the decision to recall him in the squad would only be taken on the Christmas Day itself.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja is also doubtful for the Boxing Day Test as he is carrying a niggle.

Shastri had earlier informed that Jadeja had to take an injection in his shoulder soon after arriving in Australia and , therefore, the team management decided not to risk playing him in Perth Test.

Eventually, India went with four pacers in Perth, something which cost the visitors dearly.

However, Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who jarred his back while fielding in Adelaide, could possibly make a return to the Test squad. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also confirmed that Sharma had recently batted in the nets and that he is looking fit.

"Rohit is fit, because he batted [on Sunday] in the nets and he's looking really good," Rahane said.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has also been declared fit and could replace Hanuma Vihari at the sixth spot for the third Australia Test.