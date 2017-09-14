Ravichandran Ashwin commits social media blunder

New Delhi: It can happen to anybody, but if someone like Ravichandran Ashwin commits a social media blunder, then there out to be a snowball effect, considering his huge fan following. On Thursday, India's premier spinner found himself in a rather awkward situation after he posting a promotional tweet.

It's obvious that the 30-year-old wanted to, in all good intension, to promote Redmi Note 4, but he ended up offending many of his fans , and also the 'phone' by sharing the promotion from an iPhone.

"There’s often a debate on reading my carrom ball but, there are some things jinpe #KoiDebateNahi! Redmi Note4: India’s No.1 selling smartphone," he tweeted, of course using an iPhone.

Here are some reactions:

Theva illadha vela. When will people realize that blatant endorsements such as these is destructive to both the brand and the celebrity? — Vivek srinivasan (@vivek_srini) September 14, 2017

Quality bowler supporting a Chinese brand ??? — Nathan (@Virgonathan) September 14, 2017

Plz don't promote Chinese products...Redmi,Lava,Vivo all these r Chinese! JaiHind — Vishnoo Vardhan (@maddyvishnoo) September 14, 2017

Well, in spite of such Chinese border violations and security threats on internet data, u still prefer Chinese phones!!! — Harshul Trivedi (@harshul_trivedi) September 14, 2017

Recently, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal was also subjected to similar criticism for promoting a Chinese phone brand.

Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, has been rested for the first three ODI matches against Australia. He is currently in England, playing county cricket. He is also likely to miss the remaining two matches in the five-match series.

Their exclusion from the Australia series have raised quite a few eyebrows, but head coach Ravi Shastri defended the selectors' decision.

"We can't play Ashwin and Jadeja all the time. There is enough time for Ashwin to get back into the team because the World Cup is still two years away. Emphasis has to be on Test cricket," Shastri said.

Ashwin last played for India in the third Test match against Sri Lanka.

The BCCI announced the squad for the first three matches on Sunday (September 10).

Team: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.