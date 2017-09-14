close
Ravichandran Ashwin commits social media blunder

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 21:32
Ravichandran Ashwin commits social media blunder
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: It can happen to anybody, but if someone like Ravichandran Ashwin commits a social media blunder, then there out to be a snowball effect, considering his huge fan following. On Thursday, India's premier spinner found himself in a rather awkward situation after he posting a promotional tweet.

It's obvious that the 30-year-old wanted to, in all good intension, to promote Redmi Note 4, but he ended up offending many of his fans , and also the 'phone' by sharing the promotion from an iPhone.

"There’s often a debate on reading my carrom ball but, there are some things jinpe #KoiDebateNahi! Redmi Note4: India’s No.1 selling smartphone," he tweeted, of course using an iPhone.

Here are some reactions:

Recently, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal was also subjected to similar criticism for promoting a Chinese phone brand.

Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, has been rested for the first three ODI matches against Australia. He is currently in England, playing county cricket. He is also likely to miss the remaining two matches in the five-match series.

Their exclusion from the Australia series have raised quite a few eyebrows, but head coach Ravi Shastri defended the selectors' decision.

"We can't play Ashwin and Jadeja all the time. There is enough time for Ashwin to get back into the team because the World Cup is still two years away. Emphasis has to be on Test cricket," Shastri said.

Ashwin last played for India in the third Test match against Sri Lanka.

The BCCI announced the squad for the first three matches on Sunday (September 10).

Team: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

