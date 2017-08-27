close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 16:33
Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video
Courtesy: Instagram (rashwin99)

New Delhi: While Team India is busy in Sri Lanka, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is getting ready for a new journey. The 30-year-old is all set to join Worcestershire in England's county cricket.

On Saturday, Ashwin shared a video with a caption, which reads "Getting down to work has always meant the world to me. #cricketforlife #thejourney".

 

Getting down to work has always meant the world to me. #cricketforlife #thejourney

A post shared by Ravichandran Ashwin (@rashwin99) on

It sure is a journey for the Indian cricketer, and the upcoming weeks will be crucial for the all-rounder he grooms himself in the testing English conditions.

His stint with Worcestershire will be followed keenly by Indian cricket fans, considering the fact that, the Virat Kohli & Co will play a Test series next year in England.

The last time India toured England, Ashwin, despite being India's leading spinner, failed to impress and featured in the final two matches of the Tests series.

He will become the first Indian since Zaheer Khan, to represent the county.

Two days ago, Ashwin shared travel photo:

 

Ticket to Birmingham #goodvibes #traveldiaries

A post shared by Ravichandran Ashwin (@rashwin99) on

Meanwhile, India are taking on Sri Lanka in the third match of the ODI series at Pallekele. India have won the first two matches to take a 2-0 lead.

