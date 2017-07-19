Ravichandran Ashwin gets trolled for comparing Chennai Super Kings with Manchester United!

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin was trolled by fans on Twitter after the Indian cricketer compared the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to English Premier League football team Manchester United in an interview to a cricket website. Ashwin’s statement was in the context of brand value of the two sports teams.

It was picked up by fans considering that the comparison was perhaps off the mark. Manchester United did not miss a regular season in Division One but following a tragedy struck the Red Devils when a plane carrying their squad crashed in Munich in 1958. In that fateful day, Matt Busby lost eight of his players, but the famed manager managed to inspire the remaining to continue in competition.

Chennai. on the other hand, were out of action for two years due to a betting scandal involving its owner Gurunath Meiyappan.

CSK was banned as your owners sold themselves out. You simply cannot compare it to Munich Victims. You are either too ignorant or an Idiot. — Vaseem Khan (@iamvaseem) July 19, 2017

Why don't you just take responsibilty and apologize for your appalling mistake and let it end there. — Pravir Singh (@Pravir21) July 19, 2017

Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the .. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2017

Fans turn up in numbers when the come back happens. Not required to blow it out of context. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2017

Talking to Cricbuzz, Aswhin was quoted to be saying, “I think the two-year hiatus for CSK probably increases its value much like what it did for Manchester United when the air crash happened. I don’t know if it’s in the same league but surely people in Chennai and fans across the world are waiting for CSK to return. I hope it turns out to be a good comeback.”

Fans were quick to react and trolled the off-spinner on Twitter. One user tweeted, “CSK was banned as your owners sold themselves out. You simply cannot compare it to Munich Victims. You are either too ignorant or an Idiot.”

Another one wrote, “I completely agree it's his fault for a poor comparison between a tragedy and match fixing by the owner. He should have just left it as.”

Meanwhile, Ashwin did tweet an explanation after getting trolled.

He wrote, “Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the Fans turn up in numbers when the come back happens. Not required to blow it out of context.”