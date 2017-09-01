close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ravichandran Ashwin likely to miss Australia series due to County commitments

Team India will tour England in 2018 and keeping that in mind, Ashwin might be allowed by BCCI to concentrate on County and give the Australia series a miss. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 11:50
Ravichandran Ashwin likely to miss Australia series due to County commitments

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is clearly in love with County cricket, so much so that the off-spinner is ready to skip the Australia series in September-October.

Ashwin had a successful start to his County season as he picked 3 wickets and scored 36 against Gloucestershire. Team India will tour England in 2018 and keeping that in mind, Ashwin might be allowed by BCCI to concentrate on County and give the Australia series a miss.

"I could be called to play in the Australia series," Ashwin told ESPNCricinfo.

"But I have indicated to Bumpy (Steve Rhodes, the Worcestershire direct of cricket) that I will be available for all four games. As of now, there are no communication channels (with BCCI) open but they will be shortly, so I will probably get a clearer idea after the Sri Lanka series," he said.

For Ashwin, the next year’s England series is certainly in consideration but not the sole reason for this stint."It’s not just about next year. It’s always been a dream to play county cricket. I grew up watching it on TV in India and it has always meant a lot. Spinners have come before and told me it is a must-do experience. I was being rested from the (limited overs) series (against Sri Lanka), so I thought I might as well come here to get experience," he said.

However, he is sure that this stint will help him a lot during the 2018 series.

"But yes, next year is in the back of my mind and in the back of the mind of the team management back home. With the pace with which the international cricket calendar is set-up, you don’t have a long time to prepare."

"That might even cost you a Test match. So these experiences can be banked upon and, if you can learn faster — which I pride myself upon — the results can come a bit faster," Ashwin said.

TAGS

R AshwinIndia vs AustraliaCountry CricketIndia vs Sri Lankacricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Liverpool&#039;s Mamadou Sakho completes move to Crystal Palace
English Premier LeagueFootball

Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho completes move to Crystal Pa...

Improved second half gives Brazil 2-0 win over Ecuador
Football

Improved second half gives Brazil 2-0 win over Ecuador

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel in four sets to reach third round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel in four sets...

Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on ODI debut
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on O...

Players need time to adjust to Virat Kohli&#039;s new ODI norms, says Manish Pandey
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Players need time to adjust to Virat Kohli's new ODI n...

You&#039;ll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

You'll always remain our captain: Virat Kohli told MS...

Chelsea sign Leicester&#039;s Danny Drinkwater, Torino&#039;s Davide Zappacosta
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Leicester's Danny Drinkwater, Torino...

US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mikhail Youzhny in five sets
Tennis

US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mikhail Youzhny in five s...

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs hat-trick as Portugal beat Faroes 5-1
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs hat-trick as Portugal beat Faroes 5...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video