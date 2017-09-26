close
Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 22:28
Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket
IANS

New Delhi: So what that he isn't part of the much-anticipated India-Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin is still making headlines with his ravishing run in his maiden County voyage in England. And on Tuesday, he notched up his very first fifty in County cricket for his team Worcestershire in a match against Durham at New Road, Worcester.

Opting to bat first, Worcestershire found themselves in absolute chaos as opener Daryl Mitchell (5) and Thomas Charles Fell (1) departed well early into their innings followed by Brett D'Oliveira (22) as the hosts looked wounded at 69 for three in 22 overs.

Efforts from Ashwin (82) and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Cox (75) helped the team revive their score as Worcestershire ceased at 335 runs on day 2 of the match.

Splendid news for Indian cricket fans was of course Ashwin's maiden fifty on in the County Championship Division Two. Facing 130 deliveries, the offie struck seven boundaries and built on a patient innings to bolster his sides' faltering score. In fact, he was the highest scorer in Worcestershire's innings.

This wasn't his first highlight in his maiden voyage in County cricket. In the last three matches, the off-spinner bagged a total of 13 wickets with one being a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.

Ashwin has been, for the time being, rested for the Australia series. He had even missed out on the Sri Lanka ODI series and the one-off T20I encounter against the Islanders.   

