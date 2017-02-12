Ravichandran Ashwins goes past Dennis Lillee to become fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets
Premier Indian off-spinner R Ashwin on Sunday became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets. Ashwin removed Bangladesh skipper Muishfiqur Rahim for 127 to add another feather to his cap.
Hyderabad: Premier Indian off-spinner R Ashwin on Sunday became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets. Ashwin removed Bangladesh skipper Muishfiqur Rahim for 127 to add another feather to his cap.
Ashwin, who was two wickets short of the record, picked the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur.
Ashwin achieved the feat in his 45th match ahead of Denis Lillee and Dale Steyn.
Ashwin, who was rested for the recently concluded T20 series against England, became the fastest bowler ever to take 250 Test wickets by succeeding legends like Dennis Lillie and Dale Steyn, who played 48 and 49 matches respectively to claim the feat.
In the global list of leading wicket-takers, the off spinner went past West Indies legend Michael Holding, who took 249 test wickets in his career.
Ashwin made his Test debut for India against West Indies at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in 2011, where he was adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance of 3/27 in the 1st innings and 6/47 in the 2nd innings.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh