close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Ravichandran Ashwins goes past Dennis Lillee to become fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets

Premier Indian off-spinner R Ashwin on Sunday became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets. Ashwin removed Bangladesh skipper Muishfiqur Rahim for 127 to add another feather to his cap.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 12:59
Ravichandran Ashwins goes past Dennis Lillee to become fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets

Hyderabad: Premier Indian off-spinner R Ashwin on Sunday became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets. Ashwin removed Bangladesh skipper Muishfiqur Rahim for 127 to add another feather to his cap.

Ashwin, who was two wickets short of the record, picked the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur.

Ashwin achieved the feat in his 45th match ahead of Denis Lillee and Dale Steyn.

Ashwin, who was rested for the recently concluded T20 series against England, became the fastest bowler ever to take 250 Test wickets by succeeding legends like Dennis Lillie and Dale Steyn, who played 48 and 49 matches respectively to claim the feat.

In the global list of leading wicket-takers, the off spinner went past West Indies legend Michael Holding, who took 249 test wickets in his career.

Ashwin made his Test debut for India against West Indies at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in 2011, where he was adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance of 3/27 in the 1st innings and 6/47 in the 2nd innings.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:22

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.