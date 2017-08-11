Ravindra Jadeja ban: ICC's rules should show consistency, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for taking seven wickets and scoring 70 not out off 85 balls as India comprehensively beat the hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series by winning the second Test in Colombo.

However, Jadeja did not end the Test on a happy note as he was handed a one-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

Virat Kohli-led Team India will be missing the services of Jadeja and on the eve of the third and final Test, India captain urged the ICC to be more consistent in implementing rules pertaining to the players' code of conduct.

"I think players have to be much more aware going ahead and just hoping that the guidelines are very similar from now on. Because it shouldn't vary according to how the situation is looked at," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference.

"So if it is consistent then I think it is going to be a good going ahead because players will obviously be more aware of how they need to conduct themselves on the field. It will only help the game get better," he added.

Jadeja was already carrying three demerit points after running on the pitch during the Indore Test against New Zealand last year.

This is not the first time Jadeja has found himself caught in a controversy.

Speaking on the suspension, Kohli said players should understand the ICC's rules but the governing body should show greater consistency while making such vital decisions.

Kohli said with clarity on the rules, the players would be less prone to violating them.

"Firstly we need to be very clear on what are the things that fall into it and what are the things that a player needs to keep in his mind while being on the field. Lot of things happen on the field, which in the thick of things or heat of the moment you end up doing," he explained.

"But you don't know what's going to cause you one or two or three points. So I think the intent counts nowadays and that's something that players need to keep in mind. It might be a very small thing but if the intent is to do something bad then obviously that is something that counts against the player," said Kohli.

The series has been pocketed but Kohli ruled out making wholesale changes to the side in the inconsequential match. India won the first two Tests in Galle and Colombo comfortably and now have a chance to score a rare 3-0 overseas victory.