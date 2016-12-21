Ravindra Jadeja jumps to second spot in ICC Test rankings for bowlers after seven-wicket haul against England

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has jumped to second spot in ICC rankings for Test bowlers after a brilliant show against England in the fifth and final Test played at MS Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The southpaw is now just behind team-mate R Ashwin in the rankings.

Jadeja bowled his heart out on the final day of the fifth Test match against England, where he picked seven wickets in the second innings and conceded just 48 runs. The performance earned him 66 points and brought him within eight points of Ashwin.

This is just the second time that the top two spots in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers have been occupied by India players, with the pair emulating left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who were ranked one and two in 1974.

Jadeja grabbed 10-154 in the final Test and finished with 26 wickets in the five-match series against the Alastair Cook-led side while Ashwin ended with 28 wickets as India completed a 4-0 series victory, culminating with an innings and 75 runs at Chennai.

Jadeja, who leapfrogged Josh Hazlewood, James Anderson, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herth, has also gained one place to reach a career-best third rank in the list of all-rounders, also led by Ashwin.