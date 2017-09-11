close
Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic tweet post IND-AUS series snub, deletes it later

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:17
PTI

New Delhi: Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja seemed posted a rather cryptic tweet after being overlooked for the upcoming India vs Australia limited overs series but later deleted it.

The BCCI selection committee led by MSK Prasad recalled pacemen Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav to the squad for the first three ODIs against Australia.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was another notable ommission alongside Jadeja as both continued to be rested by the selectors in the latest 16-member squad for the series starting September 17. 

Jadeja seemed to have posted the a tweet in frustration but later decided to delete it and avoid controversey.

Here's what he had tweeted:

Ravindra Jadeja Tweet

"Make your comebacks stronger than your setbacks #rajputboy," Jadeja's tweet read.

India and Australia will play five ODIs in all and three Twenty20 matches during the tour lasting nearly a month. 

Rookie spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have been retained for their performance during the Sri Lanka tour, where India swept to an emphatic 9-0 victory in all three formats. 

"The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," said MSK Prasad, chairman of the senior selection committee. 

India squad: 

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. 

Ravindra JadejaIndia vs AustraliaIndia Squadcricket news

