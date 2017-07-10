Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin continue to top ICC Test bowlers' rankings

New Delhi: India's spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin continued to own the top two positions in the ICC Test bowlers' rankings, released on Monday.

Jadeja is heading the table with 898 points while Ashwin is placed at the second spot with 865 points but no other Indian bowler figures in the top-10 list.

In the all-rounders chart also, Jadeja and Ashwin remained static at second and third places, respectively.

As far as Indian batsmen are concerned, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have remained at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

KL Rahul climbed up a place to ninth spot in the batting table, which continues to be headed by Australia's Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, England's Moeen Ali has received a rankings boost in both batsmen's and bowlers' list.

Ali was declared the player of the match after the Lord's Test, where England beat South Africa by 211 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

Ali contributed 87 and seven with the bat and bagged four for 59 and six for 53 as England romped to victory with more than a day to spare.

In the batting chart, Ali has gained three places and is now just outside the top 20 at 21st place, while in the bowling table, he has broken into the top-20 in 19th position by rising nine places.