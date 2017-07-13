close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ravindra Jadeja recalls 'rockstar' moment with Shane Warne, but admits he didn't know Aussie leggie was a great bowler

Jadeja, who is top ranked Test bowler in the world, will be a part of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for a full series, comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I in a month and a half long tour.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 18:19
Ravindra Jadeja recalls &#039;rockstar&#039; moment with Shane Warne, but admits he didn&#039;t know Aussie leggie was a great bowler

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned home to his new-born daughter Nidhyanaba early this week after long and arduous tours of England and the West Indies for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and a limited-overs' series respectively.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old unveiled the Castrol Super Mechanic contest trophy at a media event held in Mumbai. Speaking after unveiling the trophy, Jadeja revealed how he became a 'rockstar', but admitted that he didn't know the meaning of the word.

He also confided that then, he he didn't know that Shane Warne was a great bowler himself.

"Then I didn't know what rockstar meant. When I met Shane Warne for the first time, I didn't know he was such a great bowler in Test cricket. He used to call me 'rockstar', and I used to wonder that I don't sing any songs, nor do I do anything that I deserved to be called a rockstar," he said.

Jadeja was one of the finds of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. As an unheralded player, he helped Warne's Rajasthan Royals win the trophy.

"I just asked one of my friends why he is calling me a rockstar. He said that maybe because you put too much of zinc on your face (smiles)... I kept working hard on my game and kept improving my skills, whether it was bowling or batting," he added.

Jadeja, who is top ranked Test bowler in the world, will be a part of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for a full series, comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I in a month and a half long tour.

The first Test begins on July 26.

TAGS

Ravindra JadejaShane WarneRockstarIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Director
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Dire...

Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid on new assignments with Team India
cricket

Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul...

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers &#039;serious and permanent&#039; brain damage
Football

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers 'serious and pe...

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three stumps in CWC 2015 clash against Pakistan
cricket

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three...

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball boy Haris Khan for an unlikely favour after hitting 10,000th ace
Tennis

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball b...

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Supreme Court in contempt case
cricket

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Su...

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to IPL 10 winners Mumbai Indians
cricketOther Sports

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavy...

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a nail-biting final as Sourav Ganguly waived shirt in Lord&#039;s balcony
cricket

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video