Ravindra Jadeja recalls 'rockstar' moment with Shane Warne, but admits he didn't know Aussie leggie was a great bowler

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned home to his new-born daughter Nidhyanaba early this week after long and arduous tours of England and the West Indies for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and a limited-overs' series respectively.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old unveiled the Castrol Super Mechanic contest trophy at a media event held in Mumbai. Speaking after unveiling the trophy, Jadeja revealed how he became a 'rockstar', but admitted that he didn't know the meaning of the word.

He also confided that then, he he didn't know that Shane Warne was a great bowler himself.

"Then I didn't know what rockstar meant. When I met Shane Warne for the first time, I didn't know he was such a great bowler in Test cricket. He used to call me 'rockstar', and I used to wonder that I don't sing any songs, nor do I do anything that I deserved to be called a rockstar," he said.

Jadeja was one of the finds of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. As an unheralded player, he helped Warne's Rajasthan Royals win the trophy.

"I just asked one of my friends why he is calling me a rockstar. He said that maybe because you put too much of zinc on your face (smiles)... I kept working hard on my game and kept improving my skills, whether it was bowling or batting," he added.

Jadeja, who is top ranked Test bowler in the world, will be a part of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for a full series, comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I in a month and a half long tour.

The first Test begins on July 26.