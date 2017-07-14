Ravindra Jadeja reveals the number of bikes MS Dhoni owns, it is a staggering count!

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his passion for bikes. The Ranchi-born cricketer, who is also regarded as one of the game's finest finishers, is often seen cleaning his own machines when he is not playing cricket.

Considering Dhoni's fondness for bikes, the question in the mind of his fans is - how many bikes does he have in total?

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who owes a huge portion of his career's success to the wicketkepeer batsman, revealed the answer in a chat with The Times of India.

Jadeja, who was recently blessed with a baby girl, also owns a Hayabusa.

When asked whether he gets advice on bikes from Dhoni, the southpaw said, "He told me that 'Hayabusa is a good bike, but you need to do some exercises of the back to drive it, because you need to bend a lot while driving it."

Jadeja also revealed how he was once shocked to know the number of bikes Dhoni has in his garage.

"He has so many bikes that even he doesn't know about their number. I once asked him: 'How many bikes do you have. 'I've 43-44 bikes, but I've not even driven half of them.'

Jadeja added that while the former skipper would not get time to ride bikes due to the busy cricketing schedule, now that he plays only in limited-overs cricket, he can definitely ride most of them.

"Earlier, he must not be getting the time to drive them, but now that he's retired from Test cricket, he must be getting some time to drive them," said the 28-year-old.