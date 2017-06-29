close
Ravindra Jadeja thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special reason

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 15:56
Ravindra Jadeja thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special reason

New Delhi: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recently gifted a bicycle to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter`s day-long visit to the Netherlands.

A picture shared by PM Modi on Twitter, showed him smiling and riding a bicycle which was gifted to him by his Dutch counterpart.

PM Rutte, with a big smile on his face, was also seen standing beside PM Modi when he was riding the bicycle.

Modi took to Twitter to thank his counterpart, "Thank you @MinPres @markrutte for the bicycle."

While Rutte's gift to Modi took the Twitterati by surprise, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja thanked the Prime Minister for inspiring his countrymen globally through a post on the popular social media site.

"Thanks a lot sir. You inspiring all the Indians around the world. #greatmen #proudindian," Jadeja tweeted.

PM Rutte usually comes to work riding a bicycle as cycling is considered to be the most preferred mode of transportation in the Netherlands.

PM Modi arrived home on Wednesday following a successful three-nation tour of Portugal, the United States of America and the Netherlands.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Narendra ModiRavindra JadejaModi visitPM ModiMark Rutte

