Ravindra Jadeja thanks Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for his meteoric rise

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 23:44
Ravindra Jadeja thanks Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for his meteoric rise
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was already the top ranked Test bowler in the ICC Test rankings but now he is also World No 1 in all rounders after eclipsing Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh in the latest rankings announced on Tuesday following the conclusion of England's series win over South Africa. 

Jadeja's knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo has seen the India player take the top spot in all-rounders for the first time. Further, he has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the contribution of Ravindra Jadeja for his terrific all-around performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 

Grateful Jadeja took to Twitter and thanked everyone who helped him in achieving the incredible feat.

"My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy," he tweeted.

Jadeja was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for taking seven wickets and scoring 70 not out off 85 balls as India comprehensively beat the hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series.

However, Jadeja did not end the Test on a happy note as he was handed a one-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

The ban effectively rules him out of the final Test starting Saturday in Pallekele.

TAGS

Ravindra JadejaVirat KohliMS DhoniICC Test rankingscricket news

