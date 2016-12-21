Ravindra Jadeja's historic show: Left-hander achieves rare feat in 140 years of Test cricket
Test cricket has been played for around 140 years now and it's amazing to see that no cricketer has managed to do what Jadeja did at Chennai against England.
Chennai: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly destroyed the English batting line-up with a brilliant seven-wicket haul on Day 5 of the fifth Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
The southpaw, who probably unleashes his best performances against England, picked seven of the ten wickets which fell on the final day, guiding India to a comprehensive win over Alastair Cook's men.
WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's sensational catch running backwards to dismiss Jonny Bairstow on Day 5
It was a memorable Test for the 28-year-old, where he scored 51 runs off 55 balls, took ten wickets and held on to four catches. It was a rare performance in the five-day format, something which hasn't been done previously in 140 years of Test cricket.
Jadeja is the first ever player to score a half-century or more, take a ten-wkt haul and take 4 or more catches in a Test. #IndvsEng
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 20, 2016
Test cricket has been played for around 140 years now and it's amazing to see that no cricketer has managed to do what Jadeja did at Chennai against England.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury