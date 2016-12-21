Ravindra Jadeja's historic show: Left-hander achieves rare feat in 140 years of Test cricket

Chennai: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly destroyed the English batting line-up with a brilliant seven-wicket haul on Day 5 of the fifth Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

The southpaw, who probably unleashes his best performances against England, picked seven of the ten wickets which fell on the final day, guiding India to a comprehensive win over Alastair Cook's men.

It was a memorable Test for the 28-year-old, where he scored 51 runs off 55 balls, took ten wickets and held on to four catches. It was a rare performance in the five-day format, something which hasn't been done previously in 140 years of Test cricket.

Jadeja is the first ever player to score a half-century or more, take a ten-wkt haul and take 4 or more catches in a Test. #IndvsEng — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 20, 2016

Test cricket has been played for around 140 years now and it's amazing to see that no cricketer has managed to do what Jadeja did at Chennai against England.