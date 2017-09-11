close
'RCB boys get quota for Indian team', Twitter mocks ODI team selection against Australia

The Men in Blue will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Steve Smith's Australia, with the opening match of the tour takin place on September 17.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 14:02
&#039;RCB boys get quota for Indian team&#039;, Twitter mocks ODI team selection against Australia
Reuters

New Delhi: With veterans Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja snubbed and KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kedar Jadhav included for the first three ODIs between India and Australia, Twitter erupted with reactions as many called some players' preference because of their association with Virat Kohli's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The spin-duo of Ashwin and Jadeja were two of the most notable omissions from the team after being rested in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series as well, together with Yuvraj and Raina.

The BCCI announced 16-member squad for the Australia series starting September 17. 

Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, both were involved in the Lankan tour and have been retained for their impressive performance after Team India swept to an emphatic 9-0 victory in all three formats. 

"The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," said MSK Prasad, chairman of the BCCI selection committee.

The selections, however, did not go down well with quite a few Indian cricket team fans, who called this team a result of the 'RCB quota' given by Virat Kohli.

Here's the complete Team India squad for the first three ODIs:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

TAGS

India vs AustraliaRCBVirat KohliKL RahulAxar PatelKedar JadhavIndia Squadcricket news

