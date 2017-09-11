'RCB boys get quota for Indian team', Twitter mocks ODI team selection against Australia

New Delhi: With veterans Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja snubbed and KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kedar Jadhav included for the first three ODIs between India and Australia, Twitter erupted with reactions as many called some players' preference because of their association with Virat Kohli's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The spin-duo of Ashwin and Jadeja were two of the most notable omissions from the team after being rested in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series as well, together with Yuvraj and Raina.

The BCCI announced 16-member squad for the Australia series starting September 17.

Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, both were involved in the Lankan tour and have been retained for their impressive performance after Team India swept to an emphatic 9-0 victory in all three formats.

"The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," said MSK Prasad, chairman of the BCCI selection committee.

The selections, however, did not go down well with quite a few Indian cricket team fans, who called this team a result of the 'RCB quota' given by Virat Kohli.

Earlier CSK quota (ash jad raina) now RCB quota (chahal rahul jadhav) still No @DineshKarthik — Boobalan Subramani (@ksboobalan27) September 10, 2017

Dhoni csk team banata tha kohli rcb team bana raha hain — sumanta yuvi (@sumantajha7) September 10, 2017

Rahul,rahane,jadav,chahal -result of chamchagiri lol — ROHIT SHARMA (@SRKrider1) September 10, 2017

Dhoni csk team banata tha kohli rcb team bana raha hain — sumanta yuvi (@sumantajha7) September 10, 2017

But the fact is CSK quota done a better job than RCB quota.. — Prabu Sundaramurthy (@prabusundar96) September 10, 2017

Is this Indian Team or RCB? — Durotan (@saiyan_speaks) September 11, 2017

RCB quota won't help you in winning series against Australia. You all are ignoring the facilities of experienced players like Raina & Yuvi. — Aditya Kashyap (@geekyaadi) September 10, 2017

Rahul is in the team because of RCB quota.Virat-Rahul-Jadhav-Chahal — Aanand (@akkilife) September 10, 2017

Yuvi performed okay in 3 matches....they axed him. Rahul did terrible against Lanka...still retains. RCB quota ? Sad for Yuvi... — Ashutosh Agarwal (@iamashu0695) September 10, 2017

Kohli is clearly favouring his failed RCB team mates Rahul and Jadhav over DK, Rahane and Pandey. #INDvsAUS — Hasim (@lewdworn) September 10, 2017

Previously dhoni used to take csk players into team now Kohli taking RCB players,no difference — Akhil Kumar (@akhil974) September 10, 2017

The Men in Blue will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Steve Smith's Australia, with the opening match of the tour takin place on September 17.

Here's the complete Team India squad for the first three ODIs:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami