RCB player Sachin Baby announces his marriage to Anna Chandy in best possible way — VIDEO

New Delhi: Sachin Baby is not Virat Kohli, but the Indian Test captain's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mate sure knows how to play a perfect lover.

The cricketer from Kerala on Tuesday announced about his marriage to Anna Chandy in the best possible way, for a cricketer.

The announcement took place on a cricket field, enacting a play wherein Chandy clean bowled Sachin Baby. It was captured in a video, and has since became a hot talking point in the Internet.

The duo will get engaged on January 5. They started dating in 2014.

Anna is a BDS graduate and is reportedly preparing for Civil Services Examination.

Sachin Baby scored 119 runs in 11 matches in the 2016 edition of IPL. And he has scored 624 runs for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy this season.