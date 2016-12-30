close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

RCB player Sachin Baby announces his marriage to Anna Chandy in best possible way — VIDEO

Sachin Baby is not Virat Kohli, but the Indian Test captain's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mate sure knows how to play a perfect lover.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 22:28
RCB player Sachin Baby announces his marriage to Anna Chandy in best possible way — VIDEO
Courtesy: Youtube (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Sachin Baby is not Virat Kohli, but the Indian Test captain's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mate sure knows how to play a perfect lover.

The cricketer from Kerala on Tuesday announced about his marriage to Anna Chandy in the best possible way, for a cricketer.

The announcement took place on a cricket field, enacting a play wherein Chandy clean bowled Sachin Baby. It was captured in a video, and has since became a hot talking point in the Internet.

The duo will get engaged on January 5. They started dating in 2014.

Anna is a BDS graduate and is reportedly preparing for Civil Services Examination.

Sachin Baby scored 119 runs in 11 matches in the 2016 edition of IPL. And he has scored 624 runs for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy this season.

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 22:28

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.