IPL 2018: RCB skipper Virat Kohli doesn't want to wear the Orange Cap, and this is why

RCB skipper Virat Kohli may have overtaken Suresh Raina as the Indian Premier League's (IPL) leading run-getter and displaced Sanju Samson from top of the charts in the ongoing season, but he isn't interested in wearing the Orange Cap, at least for now.

Kohli's feelings are understandable after Bangalore succumbed to their third defeat in four matches and slip to the seventh position in the eight-team IPL 2018 leaderboard. Chasing Mumbai's gigantic 214 in an away match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, Bangalore lost by 46 runs despite Kohli's 92 not out.

“I don’t really want to wear the orange cap right now. We didn’t get any chances, and when you have your back against the wall, like they (MI) had, they could play fearlessly. We tried our hardest but couldn’t get the breakthroughs after the two early wickets,” Kohli expressed after the match.

Kohli believed the RCB batsmen didn't play responsibly and almost "threw away" their wickets in the pressure of a big run-chase.

“We just threw it away, and we must reflect on our dismissals. A few good partnerships would have done the trick for us. Not the 40-45 scores but 80-85 ones. But credit to Mumbai who bowled really well,” Kohli added.

Kohli overtook Raina's tally of 4,558 runs in the IPL when he reached 32 in his knock on Tuesday. And after the match ended, Kohli's 92 not off 62 balls took his tally this season to 201 runs in four matches, taking him past Rajasthan's Sanju Samson (178 in three matches).