Record 11 Sixes: Chris Lynn continues hitting towering sixes — WATCH

New Delhi: Chris Lynn has emerged as the most dangerous player in the sixth edition of Big Bash League (BBL) with his hitting ability.

The 26-year-old from Queensland on Thursday hit a record-equalling 11 sixes to destroy Perth Scorchers at WACA ground. Brisbane Heat won the match by nine wickets with 32 balls remaining in the match.

Fifty off 27 balls?! No big deal for Lynny... #BashBrothers #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/MFxBm0MQ6y — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017

WOW! Lynny, where'd ya get the cheat code?! #Lynnsanity pic.twitter.com/zemVANRGfg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017

Chasing Scorchers' 173, Lynn and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (50 off 31) produced an unbroken 148-run second wicket stand to make a mockery of the target at Perth.

Last Friday, he hit a monstrous 121m six on Friday.

You can't be serious! This is a video game! That is absolute #LYNNSANITY pic.twitter.com/SeXqxlCDaH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016

Today, Lynn remained unbeaten on 98 off 49 balls, which included three fours and 11 sixes. He thus shared the BBL record of most sixes in an innings with Chris Gayle and Craig Simmons.