Record 11 Sixes: Chris Lynn continues hitting towering sixes — WATCH
The 26-year-old from Queensland on Thursday hit a record-equalling 11 sixes to destroy Perth Scorchers at WACA ground.
New Delhi: Chris Lynn has emerged as the most dangerous player in the sixth edition of Big Bash League (BBL) with his hitting ability.
The 26-year-old from Queensland on Thursday hit a record-equalling 11 sixes to destroy Perth Scorchers at WACA ground. Brisbane Heat won the match by nine wickets with 32 balls remaining in the match.
Fifty off 27 balls?! No big deal for Lynny... #BashBrothers #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/MFxBm0MQ6y
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017
Brutal. Just brutal! Unreal striking from Lynn! #BashBrothers #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/ZucmPmDOf2
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017
WOW! Lynny, where'd ya get the cheat code?! #Lynnsanity pic.twitter.com/zemVANRGfg
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017
Bye bye ball #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/LgKReGxgwo
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017
Chasing Scorchers' 173, Lynn and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (50 off 31) produced an unbroken 148-run second wicket stand to make a mockery of the target at Perth.
Last Friday, he hit a monstrous 121m six on Friday.
You can't be serious! This is a video game!
That is absolute #LYNNSANITY pic.twitter.com/SeXqxlCDaH
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
Today, Lynn remained unbeaten on 98 off 49 balls, which included three fours and 11 sixes. He thus shared the BBL record of most sixes in an innings with Chris Gayle and Craig Simmons.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- Panel discussion over shameful political statements on Bengaluru's eve-teasing case
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
- BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!