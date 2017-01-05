Record 11 Sixes: Chris Lynn continues hitting towering sixes — WATCH

close
The 26-year-old from Queensland on Thursday hit a record-equalling 11 sixes to destroy Perth Scorchers at WACA ground.

Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 19:02
Courtesy: Twitter (@BBL)

New Delhi: Chris Lynn has emerged as the most dangerous player in the sixth edition of Big Bash League (BBL) with his hitting ability.

The 26-year-old from Queensland on Thursday hit a record-equalling 11 sixes to destroy Perth Scorchers at WACA ground. Brisbane Heat won the match by nine wickets with 32 balls remaining in the match.

Chasing Scorchers' 173, Lynn and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (50 off 31) produced an unbroken 148-run second wicket stand to make a mockery of the target at Perth.

Last Friday, he hit a monstrous 121m six on Friday.

Today, Lynn remained unbeaten on 98 off 49 balls, which included three fours and 11 sixes. He thus shared the BBL record of most sixes in an innings with Chris Gayle and Craig Simmons.

