Record tumbling India-Sri Lanka Test series failed to attract viewers, reveals BARC data

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led India recorded first overseas victory in a series of three or more matches, KL Rahul equalled world record with his seven consecutive 50-plus scores in Tests, Hardik Pandya struck a blazing ton at Kandy – it has so far truly been a record-scripting series for Team India at Sri Lanka. But alas! It failed to draw ample viewers on television, reveals BARC data.

Recent data released by Broadcast Research Audience Council India (BARC) between the period August 12 to 18, revealed that the India-Sri Lanka series has failed to attract ample audience on television. The data showed top-five sports channels for the period of a week when the third Test match took place at Pallekele International Stadium. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi stayed atop with 20.9 million and 13.05 million impressions respectively. They are followed by Sony Six and Sony Ten 1, the channels that had the broadcasting rights for the Test match, at position three and four with 7.7 million and 7.5 million impressions respectively. Yes, the third Test at Kandy did wind up within three days with the Indians scripting a historic overseas victory, but BARC data for the last two weeks too remain equally dismal for the two channels.

With Star Sports occupying top spot, does it mean that Indian sports lovers have moved onto Pro Kabaddi League over cricket, or is it that they failed to find the India-Sri Lanka Test series much appealing?

It would ergo be worth watching if the nation's South Africa tour could rope in ample viewers. Analysts too have been on the same line, marking the South Africa and the England away series would be the true test for Team India. Regardless of all, BCCI has been least bothered about the viewership rate lowering down. Sri Lanka is slated to play another series against India, but this time in the country itself. Following it is a limited-over New Zealand series.