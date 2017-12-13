Records crumble: Rohit Sharma extends lead in 200-plus club, makes it rain sixes in Mohali

Mohali: He was the only batsman with two scores of 200-plus in ODIs. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's nightmare from 2014 when Rohit Sharma hit the world's highest individual score of 264 returned when the explosive opener smashed 208 in the second ODI to add to his tally of double centuries. India manahed to set a target of 393.

Captaining the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit's performance was under the scanner - especially after a diabolical batting collapse in the first ODI in Dharamsala. More than making up for the nightmare in the hills, Rohit unleashed batting mayhem after Sri Lanka opted to field at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Going at a strike rate of 135.94, Rohit got off to a steady start with Shikhar Dhawan. The duo brought up India's first 100 runs in the 20th over with Dhawan doing bulk of the scoring. The Delhi batsman was also the first to reach fifty - off 47 balls. He however fell two overs later - allowing Rohit to take over.

The Mumbai batsman first brought up his fifty off 65 balls - courtesy nine fours and a solitary six. Soon after, he switched gears and batting with young Sheryas Iyer, pulverised Sri Lankan bowlers with carefree aggression. He brought up his 16th ODI ton as India captain off 115 balls.

It was the 44th over though that was the main highlight with Rohit targeting medium-pacer Suranga Lakmal.

43.2 - Low full-toss whacked over midwicket.

43.3 - Full toss outside off stump put to the stands behind square-leg.

43.4 - Full toss on middle stump dispatched over square-leg.

43.5 - Slower one rocketed beyond midwicket.

The writing was already on the wall.

Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat :-)) @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/wAhZr5t0ZB — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 13, 2017

A barrage of sixes followed the Lakmal over as wife Ritika could hardly contain her smile from the special enclosure. In the stands down below and all over, it was a cricketing carnival.