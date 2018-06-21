हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England Vs South Africa

Records tumble as England women register mammoth T20I score of 250/3

England defeated South Africa by 121 runs after scoring the highest ever T20I score in women's international cricket.

Records tumble as England women register mammoth T20I score of 250/3
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

Just two days after the men's team raced to a record ODI total and a record margin of win against Australia at Trent Bridge, England's women cricketers raced to a record of their own by scoring 250/3 against South Africa.

The score of 250/3 is the highest T20I total in women's international cricket and broke New Zealand's record of 216/1 scored just a day earlier. Powered by Tammy Beaumont's lightening 47-ball century, England unleashed batting fury on the South Africans who were still reeling from the effects of their previous encounter against New Zealand in the tri-nation tournament. Beaumont's 116 had 18 boundaries and four sixes. The other opener in Danielle Wyatt too scored an impressive 36-ball 56 - putting up 147 for the first wicket in 13 overs. The late-innings surge was provided by Katherine Brunt's 16-ball 42* which was peppered with three fours and as many sixes.

In reply, South Africa just could not launch a counter-attack. Pressure on openers from the very beginning resulted in Laura Wolvaardt falling in the second over and another two wickets collapsing inside the first seven overs. There was some semblance of a fight from skipper Dane van Niekerk who hit 72 off 51 but it was a solitary effort which proved to be completely inadequate as the visitors at Taunton managing only 129/6 in the allotted number of overs.

Tags:
England Vs South AfricaTammy BeaumontDane Van Niekerk

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close