Reel life Mahi, Sushant Singh Rajput pays ultimate tribute to MS Dhoni on quitting captaincy
Sushant played the role of MS Dhoni in the latter's biopic - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
New Delhi: The year 2017 has stirred Indian cricket up from top to bottom. Few days back, the Supreme Court decided to remove BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke. And on Wednesday, the news of India's limited overs skipper MS Dhoni stepping down from captaincy responsibilities of both ODIs and T20Is, left the entire cricketing world shell shocked.
The 35-year-old, however is said to be available for selection in limited overs skipper as he hopes to put focus only on his batting.
Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput – who played the role of MS Dhoni – in the latter's biopic 'MS Dhoni – The Untold Story', has paid ultimate tribute to Captain Cool through his twitter account.
There is no one like you.
You're the reason for millions of smiles.
Take a bow my Captain.@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017
Mahi absolutely is one of the finest captains not just India but world cricket has seen, as as he makes way for Virat Kohli to be named the skipper in all three formats, the entire cricketing fraternity and fans will bow down to Dhoni's contribution.
Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI, Mr Rahul Johri, paid tribute to Dhoni saying, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."
Dhoni has played 90 Tests, scoring 4876 with six hundreds and 33 fifties, with his highest score being 224. He has so far played 283 ODIs, scoring 9110 with nine hundreds and 61 fifties, with his highest score is 183. Mahi has been a part of 73 T20Is so far, scoring 1112 with a highest score of 48 not out.
