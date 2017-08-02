close
Religious bigots target Moeen Ali in name of Islam; slam England spinner for drawing

For a charity cricket memorabilia called Cricket United on eBay that supports Professional Cricketers' Association, Ali made a portrait of Sir Vivian Richards and posted a picture on his Twitter handle.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 20:15
Religious bigots target Moeen Ali in name of Islam; slam England spinner for drawing
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Moeen Ali, who took a hat-trick to complete England's 239-run win over South Africa in the third Test on the final day at the Oval on Monday, is a man of many talents.

For a charity cricket memorabilia called Cricket United on eBay that supports Professional Cricketers' Association, Ali made a portrait of Sir Vivian Richards and posted a picture on his Twitter handle.

While a lot of Ali's followers appreciated his effort, there were some who slammed the cricketer because according to them 'painting or drawing is unislamic'.

Earlier this week, Moeen became the first England spinner since 1938 to take a Test hat-trick.

Moeen also became the first England spinner since 1938 to take a Test hat-trick.

