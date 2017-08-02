Religious bigots target Moeen Ali in name of Islam; slam England spinner for drawing

New Delhi: Moeen Ali, who took a hat-trick to complete England's 239-run win over South Africa in the third Test on the final day at the Oval on Monday, is a man of many talents.

For a charity cricket memorabilia called Cricket United on eBay that supports Professional Cricketers' Association, Ali made a portrait of Sir Vivian Richards and posted a picture on his Twitter handle.

While a lot of Ali's followers appreciated his effort, there were some who slammed the cricketer because according to them 'painting or drawing is unislamic'.

dont u know brother, to draw such paintings/drawings is NOT allowed in Islam? as per my little knowledge. — EngrMuhammad Zeeshan (@engr_zeeshi) July 26, 2017

Bro painting is not allowed in Islam. U can try something else to raise funds. Ur intentions r clean but avoid haraam ways 4 noble causes — mohammad umair (@umairdotansari) July 31, 2017

Earlier this week, Moeen became the first England spinner since 1938 to take a Test hat-trick.

