Religious bigots target Moeen Ali in name of Islam; slam England spinner for drawing
For a charity cricket memorabilia called Cricket United on eBay that supports Professional Cricketers' Association, Ali made a portrait of Sir Vivian Richards and posted a picture on his Twitter handle.
New Delhi: Moeen Ali, who took a hat-trick to complete England's 239-run win over South Africa in the third Test on the final day at the Oval on Monday, is a man of many talents.
Please do support @CricketUnited and bid on my drawing of Sir Viv to support @PCA @Chance2Shine @LordsTaverners https://t.co/EB2pbSjufX pic.twitter.com/apaQ80PAoG
— Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) July 26, 2017
While a lot of Ali's followers appreciated his effort, there were some who slammed the cricketer because according to them 'painting or drawing is unislamic'.
dont u know brother, to draw such paintings/drawings is NOT allowed in Islam? as per my little knowledge.
— EngrMuhammad Zeeshan (@engr_zeeshi) July 26, 2017
Bro painting is not allowed in Islam. U can try something else to raise funds. Ur intentions r clean but avoid haraam ways 4 noble causes
— mohammad umair (@umairdotansari) July 31, 2017
— EngrMuhammad Zeeshan (@engr_zeeshi) August 2, 2017
Earlier this week, Moeen became the first England spinner since 1938 to take a Test hat-trick.
