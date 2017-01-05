Remember Bob Hawke, the former Aussie PM who skolled beer during India series! He's done it again — WATCH

New Delhi: Then, in January 2012, the former former Prime Minister of Australia Bob Hawke made headlines for skolling a beer at an Australia-India Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Keeping the tradition, the 87-year-old on Tuesday repeated the act the hallowed ground by knocking down another coldie, this time during an Australia-Pakistan match.

But the only difference was, in 2012, Hawke was walking through the crowd to get the beer offer to him; while on day before yesterday, he was in the stands with journalist Charles Wooley.

Moments after gulping down, he became an Internet sensation. Impressed with Hawke's virtuoso performance, many took to social media sites and shared their thoughts, with some even going back time to share snippets from the history.

Saw #BobHawke trending and panicked...only to see he was enjoying a beer at the cricket. Phew! — Mattie J (@Night_Day_Matt) January 4, 2017

Bob Hawke trending cause he drinks beer #really — Jen (@JenniferGrey7) January 4, 2017

That was just a cameo for Bob Hawke. Here he is at his peak. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/1rYeaSTwMD — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) January 4, 2017

87 years old, not even midday and Bob Hawke is already on the beers. It's going to be a good year! #auspol #solidarityforever pic.twitter.com/ehIdqmeJq8 — Stephen (@TheAviator1992) January 4, 2017

Watching the cricket, the camera picked out #bobhawke sinking a beer. The ground erupted with applause. What a great Australian! — Robin Leonard (@RobsLeonard) January 4, 2017

A key component to being elected to the highest office in Australia. #bobhawke #yardglass https://t.co/irhzskzcDQ — Courtney Walsh (@walshcee) January 4, 2017

He was the Prime Minister of Australia from 1983 to 91, and is still a hugely popular and beloved figure Down Under.