'Rest' not right word for Yuvraj Singh's omission from India's ODI squad: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh's omission from India's limited overs series squad against Sri Lanka did virtually closed gates of his comeback for many fans and pundits, with Gautam Gambhir also being one of them.

In an interview with Cricinfo, Gambhir admitted that Yuvraj's time in the national team might have come to end.

“So, I feel that it’s difficult now for Yuvraj to make a comeback. Hopefully, he does because he is one of the greats of the game," he said in an interview with Cricinfo.

While many branding the omission of Yuvraj, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja as 'rest', the Delhi-born batsman wasn't quite pleased with the usage of that term for Yuvi.

"I don’t think ‘rest’ is the right word because he (Yuvraj) hasn’t played any cricket for quite a while and he would be wanting to play. If you want to see him at the World Cup, he should be given the maximum opportunity. Because, someone like Yuvraj, you want him in that flow, you want him in that rhythm. You can’t have someone like him playing in one series and resting thereafter."

Talking about the Yo-Yo Test, which Yuvi failed along with Suresh Raina, Gambhir was of the opinion that the Board of Control for Cricekt in India won't drop someone only on the basis on one test.

"The Yo-Yo test is done to assess the aerobic fitness of an individual. However, it is not just that one aspect that decides a player’s fitness levels. There are many other tests that are done to measure the strength, flexibility, speed, power, agility, core strength etc. I don’t think the BCCI would drop or remove somebody just based on the report of one test," he said.

While there is an uncertainity surrounding Yuvraj's role in India's squad for the 2019 World Cup, Gambhir clearly says that if BCCI see him as a part, then they should be putting him in the squad.