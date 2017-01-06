Rested for England series, 'yet-to-be-fit' Rohit Sharma eyes comeback against Australia
The Test series against the Kangaroos will start from February 23.
New Delhi: As MSK Prasad-led BCCI selection committee announced Indian squad for upcoming ODI and T20 series against England, Rohit Sharma was one of the prominent players to have missed out.
While it was very well understood that injury would have been the prime reason behind the middle-order batsman's absence, fans started wondering if that wasn't the only reason.
Setting at rest speculation about his immediate return to the national team for the limited overs series against England starting January 15, Rohit said he was yet to gain full fitness after his thigh surgery.
Guys thank you for all your concern I'm not fit yet but I am targeting the Australia series if all goes well thank you for the love.
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 6, 2017
"Guys thank you for all your concern I`m not fit yet but I am targeting the Australia series if all goes well ?? thank you for the love," the 29-year-old tweeted.
The right-hander picked up the injury during the final game of the ODI series against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam last November, while trying to complete a run.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India`s (BCCI) selection committee headed by Chairman M.S.K. Prasad met here on Friday to pick the teams for the England series.
Prasad in his interaction with the media, made no mention of Rohit, when the former India stumper announced the squads under new skipper Virat Kohli.
