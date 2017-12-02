Revealed! Hardik Pandya almost jailed in West Indies due to Kieron Pollard

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is regarded as the West Indian in Indian cricket team, and he has a good rapport with most of the Windies players, including Kieron Pollard. Both are in fact Mumbai Indians team-mates.

The 24-year-old, however, has one unwanted experience in the West Indies earlier this year. Pandya revealed that how he came close to being arrested, thanks to Pollard.

Pandya revealed this unknown fact during his conversation with Gaurav Kapur for ‘Breakfast with Champions’ show.

“When we went to West Indies, I was with him the whole time. I was roaming about as if I was in India because I knew that he won’t let anything happen to me.

“However, he decided to pull my leg. He called a police officer, who was actually his friend, who tried to arrest me. I knew it was a prank but at one point, things got a little serious. I stayed calm and I thought I would call the Indian team and sort it all out because I haven’t done anything wrong. I figured out it was a prank when I saw the police officer try to call someone while holding the phone upside down with the speaker at the other end,” Pandya revealed.

Their brotherhood is so close that Pandya called Pollard, a ‘brother from another mother’.

“Pollard asked me why I was calm. I said ‘See Polly, nothing will happen to me if you are around. I am in your city.’ I met everyone at his place. He keeps on going to people’s places, I went everywhere with him. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother’,” he added.

Both the players are known for their explosive batting and brilliant fielding. They can also take crucial wickets with their pace bowling.