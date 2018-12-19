हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PCB

Reverse hit: PCB directed to pay 60% of BCCI's claimed cost for defending itself at ICC

BCCI had moved ICC's dispute panel seeking recovery of legal costs incurred for defeing itself in a case filed by PCB. The PCB's case had already been rejected earlier.

File photo

Pakistan Cricket Board's unsuccessful efforts to claim damages worth US $63 million from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) backfired on Wednesday after it was directed to pay 60% of BCCI's claimed costs incurred for defending itself.

PCB had accused BCCI of not honouring an agreement to play bilateral cricket series in 2014 and 2015. The Pakistani Board has said that it was a legal breach but ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee had rejected the claim. The DRC had justified its decision by stating that an agreement between two cricket boards to play bilateral cricket carries a moral, not legal, obligation. The BCCI had then moved the dispute panel seeking recovery of the legal costs incurred.

On Wednesday, PCB was directed to bear a major part - 60% - of BCCI's claimed costs incurred as well the same proportion for the administrative costs and expenses of the panel, fees of the tribunal members and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to the matter.

The last bilateral Test series played between the two teams was in India back in 2007. Since then, PCB has been pushing for a bilateral series even if it is in a neutral venue like Dubai.

The judgement is binding and non-appealable, the ICC informed in a press release.

India has refused to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries with India repeatedly accusing Pakistan - with evidence - of supporting terrorists. India maintains that cricket cannot be played with a country whose army supports terrorists that target Indian civilians and security personnel. 

