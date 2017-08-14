close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century

In the process Tendulkar became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a ton in Test cricket at 17 years and 107 days.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:30
Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century

New Delhi: On 14th August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test hundred and announced his arrival in the international cricket arena.

Tendulkar can be easily credited for putting India's name on world cricket map with his explosive batting.

Exactly 27 years ago, the Master Blaster notched up an unbeaten 119 against England in Manchester.

In the process he became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a ton in Test cricket at 17 years and 107 days.

Batting first, the hosts accumulated 519 runs riding on hundreds from Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith. 

India's run chase started on a rather disappointing note as the visitors lost Ravi Shastri and Navjot Singh Sidhu cheaply.

It was the partnership between Mohammad Azharuddin (179) and Sanjay Manjrekar (93) that provided India with some resistance as they managed to score 432 in first innings.

In the second innings Allan Lamb’s 109 helped England post 320/4 (D).

India were in a spot of bother while chasing a target of over 400 runs in the second after they lost wickets at regular intervals. But a knock of 119 runs guided India to end the match in a draw.

Tendulkar eventually went on to score a total of 100 hundreds in his international career. His individual best Test score was 248 not out which he scored against Bangladesh in 2004 in Dhaka while he became the first cricketer to smash a double ton in ODI format.

Tendulkar scored 200 not out against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior.

In 1948 on this day, Sir Don Bradman was dismissed for a duck at the Oval in his last innings.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar 1st HundredSachin Tendulkar newsSachin Tendulkar Century

From Zee News

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for India&#039;s ODI, T20I squad against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for...

Virat Kohli leapfrogs MS Dhoni to become Indian captain with second-most overseas Test wins
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli leapfrogs MS Dhoni to become Indian captain wit...

Hardik Pandya poses with trophies, says couldn&#039;t have asked for better start in whites
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya poses with trophies, says couldn't have...

Cristiano Ronaldo faces minimum 4-match ban for pushing referee during Spanish Super Cup
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo faces minimum 4-match ban for pushing ref...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leads Team India to first ever overseas clean sweep in series of three or more matches
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leads Team India to first ever overs...

India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 171 runs in 3rd Test, complete historic 3-0 clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 171 runs in 3rd Test, c...

Diego Costa blasts manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea for &#039;criminal&#039; treatment
Football

Diego Costa blasts manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea for...

Rodley Cricket Club &#039;sets world overs record&#039; for most overs bowled in 24 hours
cricket

Rodley Cricket Club 'sets world overs record' for...

WATCH: Aaron Finch&#039;s brutal onslaught of 30 runs from 6 deliveries in NatWest T20 Blast
cricket

WATCH: Aaron Finch's brutal onslaught of 30 runs from...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video