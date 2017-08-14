Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century

New Delhi: On 14th August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test hundred and announced his arrival in the international cricket arena.

Tendulkar can be easily credited for putting India's name on world cricket map with his explosive batting.

Exactly 27 years ago, the Master Blaster notched up an unbeaten 119 against England in Manchester.

in 1948: Don Bradman in his final Test inns bowled for a duck @ The Oval

1990: Sachin Tendulkar made his maiden Test 100 @ Manchester. pic.twitter.com/gG6w3ODlYY — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 14, 2017

In the process he became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a ton in Test cricket at 17 years and 107 days.

Batting first, the hosts accumulated 519 runs riding on hundreds from Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith.

India's run chase started on a rather disappointing note as the visitors lost Ravi Shastri and Navjot Singh Sidhu cheaply.

It was the partnership between Mohammad Azharuddin (179) and Sanjay Manjrekar (93) that provided India with some resistance as they managed to score 432 in first innings.

In the second innings Allan Lamb’s 109 helped England post 320/4 (D).

India were in a spot of bother while chasing a target of over 400 runs in the second after they lost wickets at regular intervals. But a knock of 119 runs guided India to end the match in a draw.

Tendulkar eventually went on to score a total of 100 hundreds in his international career. His individual best Test score was 248 not out which he scored against Bangladesh in 2004 in Dhaka while he became the first cricketer to smash a double ton in ODI format.

Tendulkar scored 200 not out against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior.

In 1948 on this day, Sir Don Bradman was dismissed for a duck at the Oval in his last innings.