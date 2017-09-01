Richard Hadlee parts ways with New Zealand’s cricket board

New Delhi: Former all-rounder Richard Hadlee has decided to parts ways with New Zealand’s cricket board. The country’s most iconic cricketer was associated with the national board as one of the two directors. His tenure lasted four years. Due to a rotational policy implemented by the board, one of the two directors had to step down and Hadlee took the decision on behalf of the two-member panel.

In an official statement, Hadlee (as quoted by Stuff.co.nz) said, "I've been particularly impressed with the determination and commitment within the board towards making the game more relevant and accessible to all New Zealanders – regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status."

He further said, “It's nice to be able to step down knowing the governance of the game in New Zealand is in such good hands. It's been very satisfying to be involved at board level at a time when such important fundamental changes and reviews have been taking place.”

The Kiwi legend also added, "I'd like to congratulate and thank the New Zealand Cricket board for its support and passion on these matters; for the friendships developed along the way, and for the very real progress it's made over the past few years."