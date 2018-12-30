Rishabh Pant first Indian wicket-keeper to claim 20 catches in Test series

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday became the country's first keeper to complete twenty catches in a Test series, during the final day of the 'Boxing Day Test'.

Pant surpassed former cricketers Naren Tamhane and Syed Kirmani who had recorded nineteen dismissals in 1954-55 and 1979-80 respectively. Both the players had recorded the tally during cricketing series conducted against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Rishabh Pant now becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper to claim 20 dismissals (all catches!) in a Test series!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 30, 2018

While Pant had achieved the feat in just three Test matches, Kirmani and Tamhane accumulated the same in six and seven clashes respectively.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper had previously equalled predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of completing the highest number of a catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test innings, during the 1st Test in Adelaide.

Pant took six catches during Australia's first innings to achieve the feat before shattering another record in the second innings.

The cricketer further claimed five dismissals in the second innings of the clash, to take his tally to 11 catches. Pant surpasses fellow wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha's tally of 10 catches during the clash, equalling the world record held by AB de Villiers and Jack Russell.