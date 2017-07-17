close
Robin Singh backs Ravi Shastri over support staff furore, says coaches should be allowed to pick their people

Robin, who was the Men in Blue's fielding coach 2007-2009, asserted that if he was the coach, then he would want to work with people whom "he is comfortable" with.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 23:48
Robin Singh backs Ravi Shastri over support staff furore, says coaches should be allowed to pick their people

New Delhi: Expressing his opinion on the whole support staff controversy following the announcement of Ravi Shastri as coach of Indian cricket team, Robin Singh has come out in support of the former Team India director's wish to hire his own coaches.

The hiring as Zaheer Khan as bowling coach and Rahul Dravid as overseas batting consultant for Tests is yet to be implemented with Shastri interested in hiring Bharat Arun in Zaheer' place and limiting the latter's role as a consultant just like Dravid's.

Robin, who was the Men in Blue's fielding coach 2007-2009, asserted that if he was the coach, then he would want to work with people whom "he is comfortable" with.

"Let me put it like this.. I like to work with people who I know. I don't like to work with people who I don't know. It's really a comfort level that you need to have. You have to work with people with whom you have an understanding and who you think can execute," Robin, was quoted as saying by TOI.

He further stressed that this sort of approach is not unique to cricket, this is how decisions are made in any management worldwide.

"You can ask anyone around - whether it's cricket or a company. The CEO or the management want their own people. I don't think there is a controversy. Everyone makes it a controversy. At the end of the day, if I'm coach, I would want people who I'm comfortable with. It's as simple as that," he added.

When further asked about his opinion on the way BCCI handled the selection process of India's head coach, Robin refused dwell deep in the matter.

"I'm in no position to answer that." Robin also didn't want to comment on the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble showdown stating that he wasn't aware of what was going on. "I never ever comment on what's done," said Robin.

Robin Singh, Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid, Bharat Arun, BCCI, cricket news

