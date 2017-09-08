close
Robin Uthappa comes into Mithali Raj's rescue

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 23:44
Robin Uthappa comes into Mithali Raj&#039;s rescue
Courtesy: Twitter (@M_Raj03)

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa on Friday came in defence of Mithali Raj, who became a target of online trollers for her dress.

Uthappa, 31, took to Twitter to slammed the "silly minds", but lamented that some of his fellow Indians are stil "stuck in the same rut" of moral policing others.

On Wednesday, Mithali became a target of trollers after she shared an old photographs with friends, wherein she was visible wearing a spaghetti top.

But an user with a Twitter handle which goes by the name NoOne asked Raj to delete the post.

Another user with an user name of naveenashok2 wrote, "Hey mithali raj u not a actrees.u r a cricketer .y so glamorous"

But there were many who have defended the cricketer. Here are some of the tweets in her defense.

Last month, Indian women's team captain needed to defend herself after a troller sweat shamed her.

She led India to the final of 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. And since then, like many of her team-mates, her online presence has seen a huge leap.

 

 

Robin UthappaMithali RajIndia cricketcricket news

