Rock thrown at Australian team bus after 2nd T20I in Guwahati

Aussie opener Aaron Finch took to Twitter to post a picture of the broken window pane. While the stand-in skipper David Warner retweeted the post, middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell liked it.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 00:31 AM IST

Twitter (@AaronFinch5)

New Delhi: After a stunning eight-wicket victory in the second T20I match against India at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, Team Australia were on their way back to the hotel. But apparently, a rock was thrown at their bus that broke one of the window panes, whilst returning.

Aussie opener Aaron Finch took to Twitter to post a picture of the broken window pane while the caption read, "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" While the stand-in skipper David Warner retweeted the post, middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell liked it. More details about the incident are yet to come.

Speaking about the match, Australia produced a stunning all-round performance to stun a rampaging Indian side to register their first-ever win on Indian soil against the Men in Blue. Not only so, this was also their first win against India after seven consecutive T20I loss against the hosts.  

