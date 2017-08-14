Rodley Cricket Club 'sets world overs record' for most overs bowled in 24 hours

New Delhi: As unusual as it may sound...but yes it is a record! Rodley Cricket Club is reckoned to have created a unique world record and has been considered by the Guinness Book. They delivered the most number of overs within a timeframe of 24 hours.

The players of the club batted and bowled 2000 overs, all through the night, in an attempt to set a new world record, as per reports on BBC. This was, however, not their first attempt at any record. Back in August 2016, the club bowled 734 overs in a span of eight hours with around 33 bowlers involved in the attempt.

Alex Riddle, who was part of the match for about 11 hours, said, "We bowled like maniacs overnight and we beat 2,000.

"I bowled the 2,000th over at 06:50 and then went to sleep on the sofa for an hour and a half. I'm really, really pleased but really, really tired," he added.

Riddell further added, "We love a challenge. After smashing last year's amazing world record we thought: 'How can we top that this year?' The answer was obvious - go bigger and better!"

The chairman of the Bradford and District League club, Steve Bradbury, said,"It's amazing that we could be double Guinness World Record holders.

"Until three years ago we had no clubhouse, 30 players and no junior teams.

"Now we're proud to have a cracking clubhouse, three senior teams and five junior sides with over 80 kids playing cricket regularly."