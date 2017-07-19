Roger Federer's love for cow leaves Virender Sehwag impressed, fans laughing

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has hailed tennis great Roger Federer's love for cows. Known for his swashbuckling batting and equally entertaining tweets, Sehwag on Wednesday took to his favourite social media platform and shared an impressive post.

In the tweet, Sehwag wrote: "Cow love of the legend Roger Federer. So wonderful to see." The post was associated with photos of cow gifted to Federer.

Cow love of the legend Roger Federer. So wonderful to see. pic.twitter.com/Yk7NWuuM4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2017

Sehwag, 38, had congratulated the Swiss maestro for winning his eighth Wimbledon title saying. He wrote, “Congratulations legend @rogerfederer on winning your 8th #WimbledonFinal . Champion amongst champions you are. What a treat to watch.” Sehwag's post managed keep his fans engaging, and in good mood. Here are some Twitter posts:

हा हा हा हद है — prateek (@Alchemist0603) July 18, 2017

But if u look from Roger's perspective for him it's a desi cow. — मराठी माणूस (@failedchef1) July 19, 2017

But photos can be misleading. There are reports that the cows gifted to the legend were not afforded the care and love majority of Indian fans would have assumed as the sacrosanct duty of the new owner. Most of the milch cows, like in other parts of Europe, were used for diary, then, after a certain age, they butchered for various other reasons.

On Sunday, Federer defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to win a record eighth Wimbledon title and became the tournament's oldest champion. It was also his 19th Grand Slam title.

On contrary, Sehwag spent his holiday in Canada after his application to become India's next head coach failed to impress the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Lamxan. The committee was given the responsibility to hire Anil Kumble's replacement.

Former Team Director Ravi Shastri was selected as India's new head coach.