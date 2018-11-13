Rohit rested for 4-day match against New Zealand-A; advised rest

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced their decision to remove opener Rohit Sharma from India-A's squad for the first four-day game against New Zealand A citing the necessity for rest, as advised by the medical team following his recent workload.

"Mr Rohit Sharma, who was originally named in India A’s squad for the first four-day match against New Zealand A, has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the team management and the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The decision was taken keeping in mind his recent workload," read the statement.

"He will now travel with India’s T20 squad that will leave for Australia on November 16, 2018 from Mumbai," it further added.

Rohit Sharma has been in impressive form for India in the limited formats of the game recently. At the same time, the decision to rest him may very well pay off rich dividends in the upcoming away series against Australia, considering his fitness concerns.

India A squad for 1st four-day game against New Zealand A: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper)