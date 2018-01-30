Rohit Sharma advocates single-format overseas tours

Durban: India's vice-captain in the limited-overs formats, Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday admitted that playing three formats at one go during an away series takes a toll on the body and would ideally prefer to play a single format during future overseas assignments.

India are on a two-month long tour and have just finished a gruelling three-Test series, with six ODIs and three T20 Internationals scheduled to be held through entire February.

Asked about the scheduling, Virat Kohli's deputy and one of India's premier white-ball players replied: "There have been talks about playing just one format and then going back home. For India, it's never been like that.

"India have always played the whole series whenever we have gone abroad. And yes, it tends to take a lot out of your body more than anything else."

However, Rohit's take was not entirely researched because India now have a contract with Cricket Australia wherein they play Test matches and limited-overs series on separate tours.

But in case of England and South Africa, India still play all three formats during one series.

"We have spoken about it, that one format will be good for the players' sake. But previous Indian teams have toured and done the full series and gone back. It's different for the overseas teams. They come to India, play just one format, go back, get refreshed and come back," Rohit lamented.

However, he was cautious stating that scheduling is something that depended on the BCCI.

"Again, it completely depends on the BCCI. But ideally, we would prefer to just play one format. Go back, refresh, get some time to yourself, think about what you need to do and come back and play another format. But we are used to it now and it doesn't matter."

The stylish Mumbaikar tried to look at the brighter aspect of full-fledged three-format series.

"In a way, it can be good, like you can continue the momentum. Not if you are losing the series, but if you are winning, you would like to continue as much as possible," he added.