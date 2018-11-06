Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman with 4 centuries in T20Is

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the first batsman to hit four centuries in T20 Internationals during the Lucknow clash against the West Indies, overtaking New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro, who has scored three centuries.

Sharma, who led India in the second T20 against the West Indies, struck 111 runs off 61 deliveries in a knock comprising of eight boundaries and seven sixes, resulting in a competitive total of 195.

Fireworks on display here at Lucknow as @ImRo45 brings up his 4th T20 CENTURY!! pic.twitter.com/CCqILFGczV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2018

The 31-year-old opener also became the country's leading run-scorer in T20Is during the same clash overtaking Indian skipper Virat Kohli, after needing 11 runs to cross Kohli's tally of 2102 runs before the clash.

Hitman @ImRo45 now becomes the leading run scorer in T20Is for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6MHyYM34JP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2018

Sharma recently became the fastest batsman to smash 200 sixes in ODIs during the fifth ODI between India and West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram as well.

The Indian cricketer has smashed 200 sixes in 187 innings, surpassing ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who took 195 innings to achieve the same feat.

Not only this, Sharma also became the third batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2018 after Virat Kohli and Johny Bairstow.

He will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming crucial away series against Australia.