Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score successive ODI tons against Sri Lanka on their soil

He had earlier hit 124 not out off 145 balls, slamming 16 fours and two sixes, in the third ODI of the series. This in fact is the third occasion that Rohit has got two centuries as an ODI opener in a bilateral series. He had achieved the same feat versus Australia in 2013 and 2016.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:52
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batsman to score successive ODI tons against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. This after slamming 104 off 88 balls in the fourth ODI of the five-match series against the hosts in Colombo on Thursday. Rohit hit 11 fours and three sixes in his knock.

Earlier, only Virender Sehwag (versus New Zealand in 2002) and Gautam Gambhir (against New Zealand in 2010) were able to do the same.

Coming back to the ODI match in Colombo, India won the toss and elected to bat and made 375 for five in their allotted 50 overs.

Apart from Rohit, captain Virat Kohli came to the party. Kohli hit 131 off 96 balls. He was on a boundary-hitting spree, stroking 17 fours and two sixes. Manish Pandey (50 not out) and MS Dhoni (49 not out) also played a part.

