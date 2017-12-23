हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Rohit Sharma compared to a Rolls Royce by Ramiz Raja

Rohit scored a 35-ball century in India's second T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday, equalling the world record for the format earlier held exclusively by South Africa's David Miller.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 14:50 PM IST
Rohit Sharma (PTI)

New Delhi: The unstoppable Rohit Sharma continues to tear into record books match after match. On Friday, in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, he scored a 35-ball century equalling the world record for the format earlier held exclusively by South Africa's David Miller. It sent Twitter into a frenzy. Joining millions in congratulating Rohit was former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja, who compared the Indian opener to a Rolls Royce.

Rohit is leading the Indian team in the absence of newly-married Virat Kohli.

Ramiz, who has always praised Rohit's class and ability, chose a unique way to heap praise on India's stand-in captain. 

"There's a Rolls Royce advert which asks you to relax, sit back let innovation set your imagination free & that control is only a fingertip away -think could be a perfect voice over for Rohit Sharma who stately glided into record books with another dazzling batting master class!!" Ramiz tweeted.

Joining Ramiz in congratulating the Indian 'Hit-man' were fans of the game from Pakistan, who replied to Ramiz's tweet. 

Rohit scored 118 in just 43 balls as India posted their best T20I total of 260/5 and went on to win the match by 88 runs, thanks to young spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal (4/52) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/52) who took seven wickets between them. 

India now lead the three-match series 2-0. The inconsequential final T20I will be played on Sunday in Mumbai 

