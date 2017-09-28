close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes against Australia!

India are already 3-0 up in the five-match series. Rohit meanwhile was batting on 63 off 53 balls with one boundary and five sixes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 19:20
Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes against Australia!

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has become the first batsman to hit 50 ODI sixes against Australia. Rohit achieved the feat during his knock in the fourth ODI in Bangalore on Thursday.

In fact the next best on this list is Eoin Morgan who has scored 39 ODI sixes against the Aussies. At the time of filing this story, India were 131 for one after 22.1 overs, chasing 335 for a win.

India are already 3-0 up in the five-match series. Rohit meanwhile was batting on 63 off 53 balls with one boundary and five sixes.

Rohit has had resurgence as a player ever since he has been promoted to open the batting in the 50-over format.

His ODI career record is also not too bad! An average of over 43 after 166 games. The average has of course seen a surge since he has been promoted to open the batting.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaCricket

From Zee News

Watch: Milestone man David Warner earns full marks for his sportsmanship
cricket

Watch: Milestone man David Warner earns full marks for his...

Five Indian shuttlers in top-20 of BWF men&#039;s rankings
BadmintonOther Sports

Five Indian shuttlers in top-20 of BWF men's rankings

Watch: Angry MS Dhoni gives Axar Patel death stare for poor fielding in Bengaluru
cricket

Watch: Angry MS Dhoni gives Axar Patel death stare for poor...

Watch: Kedar Jadhav gives a perfect send-off to David Warner
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Kedar Jadhav gives a perfect send-off to David Warne...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal stumps MS Dhoni in Bengaluru!
cricket

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal stumps MS Dhoni in Bengaluru!

Watch: David Warner hits Axar Patel for huge six, reminds fans of MS Dhoni&#039;s humongous IPL six
cricket

Watch: David Warner hits Axar Patel for huge six, reminds f...

Viswanathan Anand draws at Isle of Man International tournament
Other Sports

Viswanathan Anand draws at Isle of Man International tourna...

IND vs AUS: David Warner overhauls Virat Kohli with century in 100 ODI matches
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS: David Warner overhauls Virat Kohli with century...

India A team to play pink ball match against New Zealand A
cricket

India A team to play pink ball match against New Zealand A

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video