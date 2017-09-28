Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes against Australia!

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has become the first batsman to hit 50 ODI sixes against Australia. Rohit achieved the feat during his knock in the fourth ODI in Bangalore on Thursday.

In fact the next best on this list is Eoin Morgan who has scored 39 ODI sixes against the Aussies. At the time of filing this story, India were 131 for one after 22.1 overs, chasing 335 for a win.

India are already 3-0 up in the five-match series. Rohit meanwhile was batting on 63 off 53 balls with one boundary and five sixes.

Rohit has had resurgence as a player ever since he has been promoted to open the batting in the 50-over format.

His ODI career record is also not too bad! An average of over 43 after 166 games. The average has of course seen a surge since he has been promoted to open the batting.