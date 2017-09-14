close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rohit Sharma defends squad rotation, says cricketers can't complain of burnouts

The Indian selectors omitted Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the squad for the first three ODI matches against Australia, which was announced on Sunday (September 10).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 22:13
Rohit Sharma defends squad rotation, says cricketers can&#039;t complain of burnouts
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming limited-overs' series against Australia, opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday defended Team India's squad rotation but said that cricketers should not complain about burnouts.

The 30-year-old returned from an injury lay-off and scored heavily in the just concluded limited-overs' series in the series. He added that there can't be excuses like tight schedule as cricketers have a short shelf life and they shouldn't complain about burnouts.

"Cricketers have limited careers, we cannot play till the (age of) 60, 70. We have to make the most of the time we have.

"There can't be excuses of burnout, tight match schedule," he explained.

The right-handed batsman then defended the squad rotation adopted by the Indian team. He believed, it's one way to counter the tight schedules.

"We are all used to tight schedules. It is not happening now, it has been happening for a while now. We all understand how to take care of our bodies and there are specialists (physios/trainers) to help us out," Rohit added.

The Indian selectors omitted Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the squad for the first three ODI matches against Australia, which was announced on Sunday (September 10).

"Because of the schedules, you see a lot of rotation happening. Whenever we play a series we have to make sure that the guys are 100 per cent fit and the trainers take care of that," he said.

But Rohit expressed his desire to play as many games as possible, considering the fact that he has returned from injury.

"Not really. I am coming back from an injury. I don't see myself doing that, I want to play as much as possible. Whenever I get the opportunity I want to be there on the field."

The series will start on September 17 with the first of ODIs in Chennai.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaRavichandran AshwinRavindra Jadejacricket news

From Zee News

Real Madrid include 700 million euro clause in new Isco deal: Report
Football

Real Madrid include 700 million euro clause in new Isco dea...

Watch: Referee narrowly escapes burning flare during Champions League match
Football

Watch: Referee narrowly escapes burning flare during Champi...

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon heads IOC ethics commission amid ongoing probes
Other Sports

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon heads IOC ethics commission ami...

Two cricket coaches found dead in South Africa&#039;s Laudium Stadium
cricket

Two cricket coaches found dead in South Africa's Laudi...

Leander Paes not surprsied with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer&#039;s re-emergence
Tennis

Leander Paes not surprsied with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer...

Football

Don't write us off: East Bengal tell FIFA, AFC

Ravichandran Ashwin commits social media blunder
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin commits social media blunder

India vs Pakistan: Don’t like members fighting with each other, says ICC
cricket

India vs Pakistan: Don’t like members fighting with each ot...

India vs Canada: Clash of youngsters in Davis Cup World Group tie
Tennis

India vs Canada: Clash of youngsters in Davis Cup World Gro...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video