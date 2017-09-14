Rohit Sharma defends squad rotation, says cricketers can't complain of burnouts

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming limited-overs' series against Australia, opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday defended Team India's squad rotation but said that cricketers should not complain about burnouts.

The 30-year-old returned from an injury lay-off and scored heavily in the just concluded limited-overs' series in the series. He added that there can't be excuses like tight schedule as cricketers have a short shelf life and they shouldn't complain about burnouts.

"Cricketers have limited careers, we cannot play till the (age of) 60, 70. We have to make the most of the time we have.

"There can't be excuses of burnout, tight match schedule," he explained.

The right-handed batsman then defended the squad rotation adopted by the Indian team. He believed, it's one way to counter the tight schedules.

"We are all used to tight schedules. It is not happening now, it has been happening for a while now. We all understand how to take care of our bodies and there are specialists (physios/trainers) to help us out," Rohit added.

The Indian selectors omitted Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the squad for the first three ODI matches against Australia, which was announced on Sunday (September 10).

"Because of the schedules, you see a lot of rotation happening. Whenever we play a series we have to make sure that the guys are 100 per cent fit and the trainers take care of that," he said.

But Rohit expressed his desire to play as many games as possible, considering the fact that he has returned from injury.

"Not really. I am coming back from an injury. I don't see myself doing that, I want to play as much as possible. Whenever I get the opportunity I want to be there on the field."

The series will start on September 17 with the first of ODIs in Chennai.